Crypto charity project Unchain raises $1.8M in 5 days to fund humanitarian needs in Ukraine

Unchain, a charity project created by blockchain activists to fund humanitarian needs in Ukraine amidst the ongoing violence, has raised over $1.8 million in under five days.

The crypto-native fundraising campaign was kickstarted by contributions from NEAR Protocol, PoolTogether, pet3rpan, and others.

In a tweet thread, Unchain said all of the funds raised are fully and transparently shown, accessible for anyone to review - thanks to the power of blockchain. "And when it comes to the trust, we have some of the trusted folks in the space on our multisig," it added.

The fund also noted that it is fundraising only for humanitarian aid, and not for weapons.

As such, Unchain is supporting organisations which are helping evacuate people, funding gas and food expenses, providing medical support, and similar cases. Migrant support, psychological support, communication, and protective equipment are also included.

Some of the organisations supported by Unchain are Voices of Children, Vostok SOS, Project CURE, International Medical Corps, People in need, Polish Center for International Aid, and more.

"For the sake of full transparency, we’re running fully community-led vetting initiative of the trusted orgs and cases we’ll all collectively fund. That means that you could actively participate in the process and decision-making," the fund noted.

In recent days, Polygon, Solana, Harmony, Gnosis, Gitcoin, and several other blockchain projects have also supported the fund.

In fact, just before Russia scaled its attacks on Ukraine, the latter made crypto fully legal in the country. Parallel to Unchain, UkraineDAO has raised $4.6 million. The Ukrainian government also sought crypto donations in Bitcoin and Ethereum, and has reportedly received $15.4 million worth of contributions.