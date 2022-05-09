YouTube bans multiple crypto education channels without warning, reverses decision

On Sunday evening, it was discovered that YouTube had banned multiple channels focused on delivering cryptocurrency-based educational content, including the highly popular outlet Bankless.

With 150,000 subscribers, Bankless produced Ethereum-focussed content on its podcast, newsletter and YouTube channel, and was not expecting a sudden ban without warning. Their tweet on the issue gained traction, and helped earn recognition for other smaller channels that had received the same treatment.

Bankless sent out a tweet to their 187,000+ followers saying, "The Bankless YouTube account 'has been terminated' No warning. No notification. No justification. 150,000 subs. 10,000+ hours of content."

Soon after the tweet, it came to light that accounts such as influencer Gabriel Haines' channel and Optimism blockchain's channels were also removed.

Soon after Bankless' tweet, YouTube's customer service team responded by reinstating the channel, and apologising for the mistake.

While the YouTube team's tweet mentioned that they would be looking into the bans against other channels that have also been removed, there seems to have been no return for Haines' account yet. YouTube does not seem to have responded to his claims directly on Twitter either.