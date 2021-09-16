10X in 10 years: Preparing for the rise of value e-commerce in India
00:31:37
About the session

In conversation with YourStory, Saurabh Bansal, Chief Merchandising Officer, Snapdeal and Manoj Muthu Kumar, Principal, Kearney, speak about how value e-commerce is the next big leap in India’s retail market, and how e-commerce players should solve for it. 

See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Dr. Anand on expected COVID vaccination frequency moving forward
00:00:45

Abhishek Singh discusses the role of data and how it can be leveraged for public good
00:03:15

Daily Dispatch by YourStory | What are the hot and trending courses on Coursera these days?
00:14:20

Founder talks about the focus investment areas for IvyCap
00:01:29

Lathika Pai shares her core mantra
00:01:53

Importance of brand in building Pepperfry to be the starting point for furniture purchases
00:02:43