What is ML Elevate? An intensive 6-week programme that nurtured and empowered a cohort of top 27 early-stage AI-first (or ML-core) startups from a pool of 260+ applications from across the country. These 27 startups are solving for AI/ML use-cases ranging from Computer Vision, Conversational AI, Natural Language Processing, Low code-No code, MLOps, ML on Edge amongst others across diverse industry segments such as B2B/Enterprise, BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, Manufacturing & Automotive, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Food & Agri and Education.”