Moglix, which recently entered the unicorn club, is building a B2B ecommerce business to disrupt the fragmented manufacturing sector, says the startup's founder and CEO Rahul Garg in a conversation with YourStory founder and CEO Shradha Sharma. Rahul also shares what it means to become a unicorn, build a disruptive business, and nurture the right internal company culture as a single founder.
B2B commerce startup Moglix CEO on building "the catalogue for India"
