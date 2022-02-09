Digitalisation has enabled greater opportunities for innovation throughout the life-cycle of pharmaceutical products. There's a greater degree of connectivity and transparency, which has now imposed a closer and greater control over operations and quality, allowing faster decision-making. However, on the contrary, upgrading to Pharma 4.0 demands higher levels of security, owing to the increased vulnerability of interconnected automated systems.
CXO Diaries episode 4: Enabling digital capabilities in a highly regulated environment for building Pharma 4.0
About the session
