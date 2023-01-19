When it comes to Web3 investing, we are in the early innings of what is potentially the biggest technological innovation since the advent of the internet. It can provide VCs with one of the most asymmetric upside opportunities in recent history. For example, as of 2022, the global number of holders or users of digital assets is around 300 million. If we compare this to the advent of the internet, we are somewhere in the mid to late nineties, with the bulk of innovation and sticky user growth yet to come. In an attempt to better understand this exciting emerging Web3 landscape, WoodStock Fund’s investing thesis and get a sense of key forward-looking emerging trends, Himanshu Yadav and Pranav Sharma, Founding Partners at Woodstock Fund talks about their Web3 investment theses, early trends that they are seeing in this space, and much more.