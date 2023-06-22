DevOps Thursdays is a brand new show from Coralogix and YourStory, that brings you stories from technology experts in world class organisations.On today’s episode, Coralogix’s Chris Cooney speaks with Hari Prashanth K R, Senior Director, Engineering, Dunzo about the company’s technical journey to establish itself as a successful player and deliver customer satisfaction in the hyperlocal delivery space. We also deep dive into how they leverage data for their business and leverage analytics for observability that scales.