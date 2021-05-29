The SaaS industry has matured by leaps and bounds in the past decade, largely spearheaded by a few enterprising pioneers in the field. In this episode of SaaSy Saturdays with AWS, Anna Green, Head of ISV & DNB Segment for Asia Pacific & Japan for AWS gets in conversation with Srinivasan K A, Co-founder of Amagi Media Labs and Suresh Kondamudi, CTO and Co-founder of CleverTap for insights on their journey and growing their business on a SaaS platform.
SaaS DNA Fireside Chat Series | Amagi and CleverTap
