Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

A technology-infused music area with light panels that resonate with the live music and amplifies the entire music experience, a 2000-piece Lego set that everybody comes together to build a 1-meter tall rocket and a logo that reflects “retro-futurism” are not the only things that make Postman a fabulous workplace. See how API-development firm Postman created a workplace that has a soul and a distinct culture that encourages embracing constraints, building with an innate sense of curiosity, earning trust, and owning, delivering and winning together.

