How are organisations catching up with the changing dynamics of Customer Experience? Listen to technology leaders from Google Cloud, Cult.Fit, PhonePe, CarDekho, and CleverTap discuss the future of seamless customer experience. Watch this CTO Roundtable hosted in association with Google Cloud India.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Harnessing customer experience for a game-changing product
00:40:58
About the session
See More See Less
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Decoding Axis Balanced Advantage Fund
00:18:04
BFSI and fintech: The age of collaboration
00:54:36
AI-driven digital transformations for financial resilience
00:26:25
Decoding the age of Passionpreneurs
00:43:48
AWS Toppr School OS Webinar: Challenges, changes and capabilities of hybrid classrooms
00:57:54
Decoding mentorship for startups
00:30:31