In conversation with YourStory CEO Shradha Sharma, Incedeo CEO Nitin Seth talks about his experience of penning down the bestseller ‘Winning in the Digital Age’, how digital transformations are changing India and why strategies don’t always work.
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
For success in the digital age, write your own job description, advises Incedo CEO Nitin Seth
00:28:25
About the session
See More
See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next
Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV
Modernising business collaboration through cloud communication
00:02:02
Building a global product company ground-up: Q&A with Nishant Patel, Founder & CTO, Contentstack
00:20:30
Unpacking the psyche of today’s consumer
00:23:49
Into the big league of diamonds: Kochi-based Sunny Diamonds’ story of rising to the ranks
00:20:54
Build & Grow: Money Matters Season 3 | Healthians : On a mission to add 10 years to the lives of Indians
00:27:05
Building and scaling a successful cryptocurrency business in India
00:35:26