Discover the future of deep tech with the Intel Startup Program, a dynamic accelerator shaping the next wave of innovation right from the heart of Bangalore. This video takes you inside the Intel Campus, where vision meets reality, showcasing the program's impact on revolutionising industries across artificial intelligence, 5G, cybersecurity, and more. Hear firsthand from Intel's leaders and the bright minds behind startups transforming their fields, all united by a mission to solve real-world challenges. With over 75 startups already making strides, see how this program is not just accelerating technological breakthroughs but is also driving meaningful change across the globe.