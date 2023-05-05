In this exclusive interview with Shradha Sharma of YourStory, Jeyakumar, the founder of Intelliflow.ai, delves into the world of Low Code No Code platforms. He shares his insights on the potential for growth in this market, and how they democratise technology for all. Jeyakumar also provides an overview of Intelliflow.ai's unique offerings and how it differs from legacy applications. Join us as we explore the fascinating world of Low Code No Code with Jeyakumar and discover the exciting possibilities it presents for the future.