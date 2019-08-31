The idea behind CRED: what Kunal Shah is addressing with this 'lifestyle' startup
In a rare interview, Kunal Shah talks about building Cred, a platform of high-trust individuals, and much more
Kunal says Cred is more than just a fintech company, as most seem to assume. "People assume that we are a fintech company. No. We are a lifestyle company. We are creating a network of high-trust people and eventually we want the members to do interesting things. Tomorrow, classified could be a potential business for us, or apartment listing.”