Merck is a science and technology company that empowers scientific innovations. With over a 350-year-old legacy and more than 62,700 employees across 66 countries, Merck offers tools, services and digital platforms to help make research in various aspects from drug discovery to automobile painting simple, accurate and quick. Moving ahead, the company aims to use more green energy sources and run an ecologically viable and sustainable business. Hear from the diverse and curiosity-driven minds of Merck, who are using technologies, like IT, AI and data science, to fuel human progress.