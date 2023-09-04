Launched in 2021, Project iRASTE (intelligent Solutions for Road Safety through Technology and Engineering) is a first-of-its-kind global initiative to upgrade the 4E framework for Road Safety leveraging AI and Data Analytics. The 4E's of Road Safety refer to Engineering, Education, Enforcement, and Emergency Care. Project iRASTE, a unique collaborative initiative between government, industry, and academia towards advancing road safety, has been deployed in Nagpur and Telangana. Leveraging the power of AI, this pivotal project is orchestrating a decline in road accidents and creating a blueprint to Vision Zero with regards to road safety for the country.