BigQuery with ML and Visualization

This session was conducted by Dharmesh Vaya who is an Enterprise Cloud Architect. Dharmesh is a technologist known for his ability to develop enterprise applications on Cloud platforms and is also a Google Developer Expert for Google Cloud Platform & Payments while he also actively manages Google Cloud Developers Community, Mumbai.
Participants can look forward to learning about:
- After learning to integrate data sources into BigQuery, participants can learn to derive meaningful insights from this data and make it relevant.
- Learn to explore AutoML which enables developers with limited machine learning expertise to train high-quality models specific to their business needs.
- Dive into possibilities of self-serve BI solutions enabling ad-hoc reporting, analysis, and data mashups to build data-rich experiences tailored to every part of the business.
