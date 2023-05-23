The first session of the day will focus on multi-region design patterns and best practices in the Asia Pacific region. This session will dive deep into the topic of multi-region design and explore different ways to implement such architectures. This session aims to help ITDMs, developers, CTOs and the larger tech community within the startup ecosystem and digitally native businesses understand how they can use multi-region architectures. This session will also help attendees understand the cost and operations of multi-region architectures from the engineering perspective. During this session, attendees can also learn about AWS service features that can help build multi-region solutions. This session will be led by AWS experts like Ayush Kumar, an AWS Solutions Architect; Ajay Kumar Singh, Sr. Solutions Architect; and Deepesh Dhapola, Sr. Solutions Architect at AWS.