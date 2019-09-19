[YS Exclusive] Nandan Nilekani on how Aadhaar, UPI, account aggregator can be India’s big contributions to the world
In an exclusive conversation with YourStory, tech magnate Nandan Nilekani gets candid on his ‘big dream’ of making a difference to the lives of the 1.3 billion people in India and how the IndiaStack innovations can be India’s big contribution for digital public good to the world.
Tech magnate and business legend Nandan Nilekani is credited with building India’s digital infrastructure and setting the country on the path to growth, but the man, known to the world as the tech czar of India, says there’s one central reason for the kind of impact he’s been able to create: thinking big and operating at scale.