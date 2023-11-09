In this insightful discussion, Ramkumar Narayan, Chairperson of nasscom's DeepTech Council, and VP Technology, and Managing Director at VMware, shares key strategies and initiatives aimed at supporting India's deeptech ecosystem. He highlights the role nasscom plays in fostering innovation, collaboration and growth within the sector. The discussion, moderated by Ramarko Sengupta, Senior Editor at YourStory, delves into how nasscom's deep commitment to nurturing India's deep tech talents is contributing to its transformation into a global hub for cutting-edge technology. Learn about the steps, challenges, and opportunities in India's journey towards becoming a deeptech powerhouse.