Sujeet Kumar on challenges involved in delivering essential services during the lockdown
00:04:47
FEATURING

Sujeet Kumar
Co-Founder, Udaan

Shradha Sharma
Founder & CEO, YourStory Media
See More See Less
Video not supported in your device
Up Next

Up Next
Suggested stories from YourStory TV

Manuj Garg on how myUpchar established content credibility
00:01:19

Mithun Shah explains Anabio's product Viroblock and its applications
00:04:23

PolicyBazaar CEO illustrates strategic calls based on macro perspectives and data
00:04:38

Daily Dispatch By YourStory | Wednesday 16th June 2021 | AK Srikanth [KLAY]
00:11:49

Human Beyond Resources | Deepti Varma, HR Director Corp - APAC & MENA, Amazon India | Ep 05
00:21:07

K Ganesh on execution challenges and their resolution in the FeedMy Campaign
00:05:19