A

UpClose with Ananth Narayanan CEO and Co-founder of Medlife.

Concept and Direction: Shivani Muthanna | Camera: Rukmangada Raja | Edit: Siva Prasad

By Shivani Muthanna
25th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
remove
play

In the footsteps of Myntra: how Ananth Narayanan plans to build Medlife 2.0 into a multi-billion dollar business.

Known for his expertise in driving performance and product development within the startup ecosystem, Ananth Narayanan, CEO and Co-founder of Medlife, talks about growing the company 10x, the importance of culture in a high growth startup environment and how transitions force you to learn - transitioning from a career in consulting to fashion and now healthcare.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

UpClose with Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho. The Facebook backed social commerce platform is on a mission to solve a core societal problem.

Shivani Muthanna
UPCLOSE
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

Athira Nair
UPCLOSE
play

UpClose with Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo.

Shivani Muthanna
UPCLOSE
play

Up Close with UpGrad Cofounder & MD, Mayank Kumar

Aditya Ranade
UPCLOSE

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

Sutrishna Ghosh
STARTUP

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal picks up majority stake in fintech company CRIDS, named CEO

Press Trust of India
FUNDING

Mohit Kuvadia, founder of eco-friendly brand VOLOQ, says that the challenges of his entrepreneurial life helped him quit smoking

Ryan Frantz
INSPIRATION

OnePlus 7T India launch tomorrow: here's all you need to know

Rashi Varshney
TECH

Paytm promotes Vikas Garg as Deputy CFO of the company

Tarush Bhalla
FINTECH

[Startup Bharat] Chandigarh-based Next57 provides coworking spaces for entrepreneurs and freelancers in smaller cities, towns

Sindhu Kashyaap
STARTUP