UpClose with Ananth Narayanan CEO and Co-founder of Medlife.
Concept and Direction: Shivani Muthanna | Camera: Rukmangada Raja | Edit: Siva Prasad
25th Sep 2019
- +0
Share on
- +0
Share on
Share on
In the footsteps of Myntra: how Ananth Narayanan plans to build Medlife 2.0 into a multi-billion dollar business.
Known for his expertise in driving performance and product development within the startup ecosystem, Ananth Narayanan, CEO and Co-founder of Medlife, talks about growing the company 10x, the importance of culture in a high growth startup environment and how transitions force you to learn - transitioning from a career in consulting to fashion and now healthcare.