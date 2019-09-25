In the footsteps of Myntra: how Ananth Narayanan plans to build Medlife 2.0 into a multi-billion dollar business.

Known for his expertise in driving performance and product development within the startup ecosystem, Ananth Narayanan, CEO and Co-founder of Medlife, talks about growing the company 10x, the importance of culture in a high growth startup environment and how transitions force you to learn - transitioning from a career in consulting to fashion and now healthcare.