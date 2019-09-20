A

UpClose with Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho. The Facebook backed social commerce platform is on a mission to solve a core societal problem.

Concept and Direction: Shivani Muthanna | Camera: Parmesh C.M | Edit: Anand Prasad

By Shivani Muthanna
20th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
remove
play

In a span of 4 years Meesho has emerged as a disruptive retail distribution platform by empowering housewives, young mothers, aspiring entrepreneurs and students to launch, build, and promote their business online, via social media. All of this, with the main hook of being able to start a business from home without any investment. 

 

Meesho is, in a way providing an ‘escape route’ to homemakers who have the passion and ambition to run a business says Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho, speaking to YourStory’s Shivani Muthanna

Aatrey, decodes what building for Bharat means and how Meesho looks within its community to learn and grow.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

Athira Nair
UPCLOSE
play

UpClose with Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of Instamojo.

Shivani Muthanna
UPCLOSE
play

Up Close with UpGrad Cofounder & MD, Mayank Kumar

Aditya Ranade
UPCLOSE

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan
STARTUP

[Funding alert] Square Yards raises $20M equity capital from BCCL, others

Rashi Varshney
FUNDING

[Funding alert] Former Myntra and Flipkart executives' e-design startup Spacejoy raises $1M from Accel Partners

Sujata Sangwan
FUNDING

[Startup Bharat] With over 10,000 orders a day, Matrix-backed DealShare is capturing Tier II and III India

Sindhu Kashyaap
STARTUP

[Startup Bharat] From 5 orders a day to a customer base of 25,000 – A Toddler Thing is giving baby care a sustainable twist

Debolina Biswas
STARTUP

[Funding alert] Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka raises $50M for his AI startup Vianai Systems

Vishal Krishna
FUNDING