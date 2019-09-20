UpClose with Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho. The Facebook backed social commerce platform is on a mission to solve a core societal problem.

In a span of 4 years Meesho has emerged as a disruptive retail distribution platform by empowering housewives, young mothers, aspiring entrepreneurs and students to launch, build, and promote their business online, via social media. All of this, with the main hook of being able to start a business from home without any investment.

Meesho is, in a way providing an ‘escape route’ to homemakers who have the passion and ambition to run a business says Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho, speaking to YourStory’s Shivani Muthanna

Aatrey, decodes what building for Bharat means and how Meesho looks within its community to learn and grow.