This Women’s Day, watch how this woman from Jaipur used Flipkart as a launchpad to begin her inspiring journey

Watch the video to see how Flipkart was instrumental in helping the first-time entrepreneur nurture a successful business.

By Shivani Muthanna
6th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Flipkart

Flipkart

View Brand Publisher

Shifting base from Mumbai to Jaipur post her wedding, Poonam Saini, a web-designer by training,  couldn’t find a job in her field of interest. With a lack of opportunities for web designing there, Poonam was at a crossroads. She had the drive to do something, and not live the life of a housewife. Both Poonam and her husband brainstormed and arrived at the idea of setting up a business. Soon, Poonam started retailing men’s footwear, kurtas, home furnishings and dupattas. However, she soon realised that offline retailing was a cash-intensive business. “I was not happy with how the business was shaping up too.”  


In India, opportunities for women in the e-commerce sector are increasing manifolds, which led Poonam to pivot her business online and she registered her business on various e-commerce platforms and started selling. 


“I got my first orders on Flipkart. Orders on the other platforms did not match up. The return ratio was high as well. Most importantly, the seller support teams weren’t responsive enough. This is where Flipkart stood out from the rest.”


Today, Poonam’s business, Daksh Online Seller Services (DOSS), has a turnover of Rs 2 Crore. “In the next six months, I hope to fulfil at least 1,000 orders a day.” But, Poonam has a bigger dream for  DOSS. “I want to start a retail chain for my in-house footwear brand ZGX and have already started working towards it. We will soon be launching our first retail store in the Sikar district in Rajasthan.”


Poonam says Flipkart has helped her grow from being an online seller to a brand owner. Reflecting on her journey, she says, “I never thought I would come this far. More importantly, it brings me immense satisfaction that I have been able to provide employment for 15 people. If not for Flipkart, I would have probably been working for someone else. Also, as a financially independent woman, I am able to support my family. All this has been possible because I discovered Flipkart at the right time and it changed my life. ”


Watch the video to see how Flipkart was instrumental in helping the first-time entrepreneur nurture a successful business.

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Recent videos published on YSTV
play

Abhilasha Purwar of Blue Sky Analytics at Amazon AI Conclave 2019

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

Karza at Amazon AI Conclave 2019

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

Stylumia at Amazon AI Conclave 2019

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

DeepSync at Amazon AI Conclave 2019

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

Namaste Credit at Amazon AI Conclave 2019

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN
play

TrakItNow at Amazon AI Conclave 2019

Vincent Arthur
CAMPAIGN

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fostering innovation at large scale in the digital dynamic

Vinita Gera
INNOVATION

Why HDFC Ltd’s acquisition of Apollo Munich spells good news for health insurance seekers

Team YS
INSURANCE

Emerging technologies and the art & science of possibilities

Sheenam Ohrie
TECHNOLOGY

Data is the new water and AI is helping organisations ride the wave

Srikripa Srinivasan
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

NPCI made it mandatory for large digital payment players to de-risk through multi-bank model in March

Tarush Bhalla
FINTECH

Google Pay temporarily stops ‘check account balance’ feature due to load on UPI network

Tarush Bhalla
FINTECH