How can agritech use data to build customized risk-mitigation solutions

00:32:45
About the session

How is the convergence of technology and data reducing farming risks, enabling institutional agri-finance, loan recovery, and improving claim settlements? Listen to experts from the sector offer strategic insights to catalyse the success of risk mitigation.

Pratibha Arvind Sarathy
Head IT Member Services at General Insurance Council

Sujit Janardanan
CMO Cropin

Hemendra Mathur
Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund and Co-founder, ThinkAg

Dipu KV
Senior President
