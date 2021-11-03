Anywhere CX for Omnichannel Retail
00:19:52
About the session

Catch Freshworks' Vinod Chandramouli and Lenskart's Ramneek Khurana as they delve into customer engagement strategies for omnichannel retail and how platforms like WhatsApp are doubling up as sales channels.

FEATURING

Dr Madanmohan Rao
Research Director, YourStory Media

Ramneek Khurana
Co-founder & VP-Product - Lenskart

Vinod Chandramouli
Principal Consultant for Business Transformation - Freshworks
