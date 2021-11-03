Catch Freshworks' Vinod Chandramouli and Lenskart's Ramneek Khurana as they delve into customer engagement strategies for omnichannel retail and how platforms like WhatsApp are doubling up as sales channels.
Anywhere CX for Omnichannel Retail
00:19:52
Dr Madanmohan Rao
Research Director, YourStory Media
Ramneek Khurana
Co-founder & VP-Product - Lenskart
Vinod Chandramouli
Principal Consultant for Business Transformation - Freshworks
