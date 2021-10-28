In an engaging fireside chat, Freshworks’ Anand Venkatraman and Byju’s’ Mohnish Jaiswal talk about seamless collaborations between customer-facing teams, and how customer-service tools can drive user-retention and engagement in the long term. Watch now
Sign up to YourStory
By signing up for YourStory, you agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the platform
Re-inventing the CX across the customer journey: from sales to support
The webinar has ended.
The webinar has ended. Recording will be uploaded shortly.
About the session
FEATURING
Anand Venkatraman
VP & General Manager for ANZ & APAC, Freshworks
Mohnish Jaiswal
Vice President - Operations, BYJU'S