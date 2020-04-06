After the '5 Baje, 5 minute' appeal last week, Prime Minister Modi appealed to the nation with a '9 Baje, 9 minute' initiative. On Sunday night, India switched off lights at homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on their phone torches to show the nation's collective resolve and solidarity in its fight against COVID-19.





As Alia Bhatt said through her Instagram post, "Light means so much. It’s hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive."





Social media was flooded with posts from across the country, including the nation's biggest celebrities - actors, singers, sportspeople, politicians, and other prominent members. Here's how prominent faces from across the country banded together to remind the nation that we're in this together.





Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Rajinikanth

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Kiran Bedi

Akshay Kumar

Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020

Saina Nehwal





Sophie Choudry

Tamannaah Bhatia

The wound is the place where the light enters you 🌏

-Rumi



Lighting the feeling of hope, positivity and strength with my family. We are all in this together!

#IndiaFightsCorona #9pm9minutes #StayHomeStaySafe #Heal pic.twitter.com/xaJMIFBn2B — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 5, 2020

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani lit candles and earthen lamps at their residence 'Antilia'. People across India switched off lights in their houses for 9 minutes at 9 PM today&lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus as per PM's appeal pic.twitter.com/VMqdRyMbkX — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020





Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt

Suresh Raina

Arjun Rampal

Sushil Kumar

Sonu Nigam





Shilpa Shetty

Bhumi Pednekar

Harbhajan Singh

Anil Kapoor

Kartik Aryan

Kriti Sanon





Katrina Kaif





Madhuri Dixit Nene

Ratan Tata

In the spirit of solidarity pic.twitter.com/1Svx5JZ0Vb — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 5, 2020

As Ratan Tata said in his Twitter Post, "This is the worst crisis we have faced, and we must fight this with a spirit of solidarity, resolve, empathy and understanding. We must unite to win the battle against COVID-19."





