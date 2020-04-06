9 Baje 9 Minute: Akshay Kumar, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Ranveer Singh light candles to dispel COVID-19 darkness
India switched off lights and lit candles, diyas, or turned on phone torches to show the nation's collective resolve in its fight against COVID-19. Here's what nine minutes of solidarity at the homes of the country's most popular celebrities looked like.
- +0
- +0
After the '5 Baje, 5 minute' appeal last week, Prime Minister Modi appealed to the nation with a '9 Baje, 9 minute' initiative. On Sunday night, India switched off lights at homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on their phone torches to show the nation's collective resolve and solidarity in its fight against COVID-19.
As Alia Bhatt said through her Instagram post, "Light means so much. It’s hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive."
Social media was flooded with posts from across the country, including the nation's biggest celebrities - actors, singers, sportspeople, politicians, and other prominent members. Here's how prominent faces from across the country banded together to remind the nation that we're in this together.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Rajinikanth
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Kiran Bedi
Akshay Kumar
Saina Nehwal
Sophie Choudry
Tamannaah Bhatia
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani
Karan Johar
Alia Bhatt
Suresh Raina
Arjun Rampal
Sushil Kumar
Sonu Nigam
Shilpa Shetty
Bhumi Pednekar
Harbhajan Singh
Anil Kapoor
Kartik Aryan
Kriti Sanon
Katrina Kaif
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Ratan Tata
As Ratan Tata said in his Twitter Post, "This is the worst crisis we have faced, and we must fight this with a spirit of solidarity, resolve, empathy and understanding. We must unite to win the battle against COVID-19."
What were you doing at 9 pm on April 5, 2020? Share your #9baje9minute moment with us.
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
- +0
- +0