9 Baje 9 Minute: Akshay Kumar, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Ranveer Singh light candles to dispel COVID-19 darkness

India switched off lights and lit candles, diyas, or turned on phone torches to show the nation's collective resolve in its fight against COVID-19. Here's what nine minutes of solidarity at the homes of the country's most popular celebrities looked like.

By Prateeka Kamath
6th Apr 2020
After the '5 Baje, 5 minute' appeal last week, Prime Minister Modi appealed to the nation with a '9 Baje, 9 minute' initiative. On Sunday night, India switched off lights at homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on their phone torches to show the nation's collective resolve and solidarity in its fight against COVID-19.


As Alia Bhatt said through her Instagram post, "Light means so much. It’s hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive."


Social media was flooded with posts from across the country, including the nation's biggest celebrities - actors, singers, sportspeople, politicians, and other prominent members. Here's how prominent faces from across the country banded together to remind the nation that we're in this together.


Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram

🪔 #9pm9minutes

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Rajinikanth

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Kiran Bedi

Akshay Kumar

Saina Nehwal

View this post on Instagram

🙏🙏 #9pm9minutes

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on


Sophie Choudry

Tamannaah Bhatia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani


Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt

Suresh Raina

Arjun Rampal

Sushil Kumar

Sonu Nigam


View this post on Instagram

#9baje9minute

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Together #indiafightscorona #9MinutesForIndia

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on

Shilpa Shetty

Bhumi Pednekar

Harbhajan Singh

Anil Kapoor

Kartik Aryan

Kriti Sanon


Katrina Kaif


Madhuri Dixit Nene

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata 9 Baje 9 minute
As Ratan Tata said in his Twitter Post, "This is the worst crisis we have faced, and we must fight this with a spirit of solidarity, resolve, empathy and understanding. We must unite to win the battle against COVID-19."


What were you doing at 9 pm on April 5, 2020? Share your #9baje9minute moment with us.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

