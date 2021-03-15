Aamir Khan quits social media, says decided to 'drop the pretence'

Aamir Khan announced on Monday, March 15, that he has decided to quit social media. The Bollywood actor, director, and filmmaker celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday.

He posted across social media platforms, "I have decided to drop the pretence."

"...This is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway..," he joked.





The actor added that he will continue to communicate as he did before. His production company, Aamir Khan Productions, has created its official channel, and that all the future updates on him and his films can be found there.

Aamir Khan has been an active member of the Hindi film industry for over three decades now. First appearing on screen as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), over the years, Aamir has emerged as one of Bollywood's most influential and popular actors.

Aamir officially started acting full-time with the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

In the recent past, a few of Aamir's notable films are Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal, among others.





Besides film-making, Aamir Khan is also an activist and humanitarian. He created and hosted a talk show called Satyamev Jayate, which highlighted the social issues of the country. In 2013, Aamir made it to the Time 100 list of Most Influential People in the world.





He is the lead donor of IPS Media Foundation, which has funded Indian news websites.





His production house Aamir Khan Productions was founded in 1999. Its first production was the Academy Award-nominated film Lagaan (2001). It has produced some of Bollywood's notable films, including Taare Zameen Par, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Dangal, Secret Superstar, Dhobi Ghat, and Delhi Belly, among others.





It's next production — Laal Singh Chaddha — stars Aamir opposite Kareena Kapoor. The Advait Chandan directed film is an adaptation of the American film Forrest Gump.