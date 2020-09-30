First look: Akshay Kumar shares poster of Bell Bottom, the first film to start and finish shooting amid the pandemic

By Asha Chowdary|1st Oct 2020
Actor Akshay Kumar shares the first poster of his film ‘Bell Bottom’ and says that shooting amid the pandemic was possible only because of teamwork.
Spy movies aficionados don’t have to wait a long time for non-stop thrills as actor Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller, Bell Bottom has just shared its first poster.


This one-of-a-kind period movie, inspired by the heroism of a true-life spy, has the distinction of being the only film to start and finish shooting amid the pandemic.


Akshay tweeted, ‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. It is teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew.’

Bell Bottom features Akshay in the lead role and the film’s star cast includes well-known actors like Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi among others. It is directed by Ranjit Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. The script has been written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.


In the film, Akshay plays the role of a secret agent and the poster shows him wearing a suit, donning black aviators, and sporting a handlebar moustache.


Bell Bottom is set in the 80s and poised to be a roller coaster ride. It is based on true events and the espionage thriller will depict some of the best-known heroes of the era. It is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.


Akshay’s soon-to-be-released other movies include Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Atrangi.


(Images credit: Wikipedia, Akshay Kumar social media)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

