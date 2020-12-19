Barack Obama lists favourite movies and shows of 2020; includes Queen's Gambit

By Debolina Biswas|19th Dec 2020
Continuing with what has now become an annual tradition, former US President Barack Obama shared his list of favourite movies and TV shows of 2020.
Former US President Barack Obama took to social media to share his list of favourite movies and television shows of the year.


Continuing with what has now become an annual tradition, the former president wrote:

"Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format."
Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama

The former President has recommended 10 TV shows this year. His list includes the Netflix show, The Queen's Gambit, a series based on a novel by Walter Tevis of the same name.

The Queen's Gambit is said to have broken Netflix's record for being the most watched scripted limited series. According to the OTT platform, the series was watched by 62 million households worldwide, in the first 28 days of its release.

The record-breaking show received praise worldwide and hit #1 across 27 countries, and made it to the top 10 across 92 counties. In fact, the show's fame has inspired interest in chess and also the book it is based on.


Here are the TV shows Obama recommends:


  • Better Call Saul
  • The Queen's Gambit
  • I May Destroy You
  • The Boys
  • The Good Lord Bird
  • Devs
  • The Last Dance
  • Mrs. America
  • The Good Place
  • City So Real
One of Obama's movies recommendations, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, is a documentary film. Michelle (Obama) and Barack are executive producers of the film, under their Higher Ground Productions banner.

Obama recommends 14 movies; here's the full list:


Barack Obama's list of favourite movies and TV shows of 2020 | Source: Instagram

Earlier this week, Obama took to social media to share his list of favourite books as well. The former US President said that he would not include his memoir A Promises Land to the list, although he thought it was "a pretty good book." Check the book recommendations here.

Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan

