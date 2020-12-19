Barack Obama lists favourite movies and shows of 2020; includes Queen's Gambit

Former US President Barack Obama took to social media to share his list of favourite movies and television shows of the year.





Continuing with what has now become an annual tradition, the former president wrote:

"Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format."

Former US President Barack Obama

The former President has recommended 10 TV shows this year. His list includes the Netflix show, The Queen's Gambit, a series based on a novel by Walter Tevis of the same name.

The Queen's Gambit is said to have broken Netflix's record for being the most watched scripted limited series. According to the OTT platform, the series was watched by 62 million households worldwide, in the first 28 days of its release.

The record-breaking show received praise worldwide and hit #1 across 27 countries, and made it to the top 10 across 92 counties. In fact, the show's fame has inspired interest in chess and also the book it is based on.





Here are the TV shows Obama recommends:





Better Call Saul

The Queen's Gambit

I May Destroy You

The Boys

The Good Lord Bird

Devs

The Last Dance

Mrs. America

The Good Place

City So Real

One of Obama's movies recommendations, Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, is a documentary film. Michelle (Obama) and Barack are executive producers of the film, under their Higher Ground Productions banner.

Obama recommends 14 movies; here's the full list:





Earlier this week, Obama took to social media to share his list of favourite books as well. The former US President said that he would not include his memoir A Promises Land to the list, although he thought it was "a pretty good book." Check the book recommendations here.