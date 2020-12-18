Barack Obama lists his favourite books of 2020; skips A Promised Land

Former US President Barack Obama took to social media to share his list of favourite books of 2020.





Continuing with what has now become an annual tradition, the former president wrote that he will be "deliberately omitting" his own memoir, A Promised Land, which he thinks "Is a pretty good book."

Former US President Barack Obama

Earlier last month, Obama released his memoir A Promised Land, his personal account of being a young man searching for his identity to holding the highest office in the US.

He had taken to social media and said, "There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one. I've spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then—and that as a nation we are grappling with still. In the book, I’ve also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went through during those years, with all the incredible highs and lows..."

Obama's book recommendations for this year include a mix of both fiction and non-fiction. Here's the complete list of books the former US President recommends:





Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar

Jack by Marilynne Robinson

Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson

Luster by Raven Leilani

How much of these hills is gold by C Pam Zhang

Long Bright River by Liz Moore

Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey

Twilight of Democracy by Anne Applebaum

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn

Missionaries by Phil Klay





Last year, the former President took to Instagram to recommend his favourite music and movies as well. Do keep an eye out to know the music and movies Obama recommends this year!