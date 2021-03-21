Best of Weekender: Candid chat with Nikkhil Advani, decoding sleeping patterns, and more

In the third week of March, YS Weekender had a mixed bag of stories on entrepreneurship, health and fitness, and entertainment.





Here's a compilation of all the top stories that you shouldn't miss from the week that was:

"Reflecting on the body of work I’m most proud of, it somewhere echoes the cause of the underdog, whom I try to champion in the films we make," said Nikkhil Advani, film producer, director, and screenwriter.





Starting his career in the film industry as an Assistant Director to Sudhir Mishra for Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahi in 1996, Nikkhil later went on to assist Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006), and Aditya Chopra in Mohabbatein (2000).





In 2011, along with sister Monisha Advani and friend Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil founded Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures.

"I wanted to create a campus-like workplace where first-time-out, yet-to-succeed directors could find a launch pad," Nikkhil revealed during an exclusive interview with YS Weekender.

Check the interview where he talks about starting as an outsider in the film industry, his evolution over the years, launching Emmay Entertainment, and dealing with post-production hangover.

Yatan and Pulkit (L-R), Co-founders of You Can Dance!

Professional dancer Pulkit Sharma, along with friend and business partner Yatan Ahluwalia, founded You Can Dance! in January 2020 with the mission to deliver wellness through the medium of dance, laying extensive emphasis on wellness in all dance modules.

"We are promoting dance not just as an art form, but a way to achieve overall wellness," said Yatan during an interaction with YS Weekender.

Gurugram-based You Can Dance! is the first dance company to be recognised as a startup by the Government of India, and has been growing its revenue 100 percent month-on-month, with members doubling every month.

Frozen pizza by TKC

An attempt to add variety to staid vegetarian menus led Bengaluru-based Sakshi Mittal to start her second venture TKC Foods, amid the pandemic last year. "“Being a vegetarian, I used to feel frustrated with the vegetarian menus in restaurants,” said Sakshi. “I think it is time to draw from our rich local history of millets, lentils, and jackfruit.”





With products ranging between Rs 50 and going up to Rs 275, TKC Foods’ offers items like gourmet patties, pizzas, jackfruit curry for biryani, yam galouti, and cookie dough. It also offers accompaniments such as chips, dips, and breads.

Saanchi and Shivaani Jain (L-R), Co-founders of Once Upon A Trunk

Being fashion forward usually means splurging at designer stores. Delhi-based ecommerce marketplace Once Upon A Trunk wants to change that perception.





Founded by sisters Shivaani and Saanchi Jain, ecommerce marketplace Once Upon A Trunk offers collections by homegrown designers and brands at affordable prices. The platform offers collections by designers Gunu Sahni, Janasya, Rivaaj Clothing, Eridani, trueBrowns, and Aakaar, among others. Average prices for occasion wear range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

“It was the zest for fashion, designer wear, and aesthetics that drove me to create an e-fashion marketplace catering to women looking for affordable designer wear,” Shivaani said during the interview.

Despite the pandemic, orders on the ecommerce portal grew 180 percent last year compared to 2019.

Featuring Cyli Khare and Amit Deondi in the lead roles, Bombay Rose is written and directed by Gitanjali Rao. It is a story of longing, beautifully portraying the 'Bombay' of Mumbai.





Premiered at the International Critics Week for the 2019 Venice Film Festival, Bombay Rose recently released on Netflix on March 8.





Packed with action and romance scenes just like any other Bollywood picture film, Bombay Rose does not share the same fate as that of other Bollywood love stories. There is death and moving on. But there is also the escape that every character in the film longs for.





Functional Nutritionist, Author and Yoga Acharya Deepa Kannan writes, in her weekly column about chronobiology, circadian rhythm and its relation with sleep.

Deepa writes, "Sleep is not something that can be outsmarted. If you have options to adopt more natural rhythms, the benefits are so many that they will only help your body to improve your health."





Regular exercising can provide several benefits such as improving your cardiovascular system, metabolism, your mood and sleep, helps improve your concentration levels and develops a sharper memory.





Fitness expert Meenakshi Mohanty breaks down the psychological and physical benefits of exercising in her latest article.

She writes, "Exercise can benefit you in multiple ways and also prevent diseases like heart attacks and cancers, thereby increasing your lifespan. Just remember to keep your body moving."