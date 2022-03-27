Best of Weekender: From art exhibits exploring the effects of pandemic isolation to tweaking diet this summer

With the COVID-19 pandemic now becoming endemic to our living, artists and art enthusiasts can finally see light at the end of the tunnel. After all, the emotions evoked while viewing a work of art in person can never be replicated digitally.

Artwork of K Ramanujan at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Kiran Nadar, a well-known art collector and patron of the Indian art community, is the most excited about opening the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Delhi to the public after two long years.

The museum has reopened with two new exhibitions at its DLF South Court Mall in the Saket location. These are ‘K Ramanujam: Into The Moonlight Parade…’ and ‘Atul Dodiya: Walking With The Waves’. The preview took place on March 22, 2022, and the exhibitions are open to the public from March 23.

What’s in a number? Going by ancient wisdom – everything. The science of astro-numerology dates back centuries. It traverses manmade borders, with versions of the science found across nations and practices.

In India, particularly, it is taken very seriously by a large section of the population, who feel compelled to consult intricately drawn birth charts and other details, before making major life decisions. However, does this age-old practice appeal to the millennials and Gen-Z?

Gurugram-based sixth-generation astro-numerologist, Sidhharrth S Kumaar, believes it can when packaged correctly. He does exactly that through his platform NumroVani. The platform merges the knowledge of occult sciences and psychology to advise corporate professionals and individuals on a variety of aspects for optimal growth.

Changing seasons are always sensitive times for health. As the body adjusts to changes in temperature, physiology, and functions, these are usually the times when most people fall ill. This need not be a given at all. By tweaking diet, lifestyle, and daily habits, we can easily support our body in sailing through these changes.

The main reason that we must adjust our habits is so that we accept how seasons impact our body’s physiology and therefore support this to avoid negative impact.

Until the pandemic uncertainties recede, many music festivals will carry on with virtual showcases. A collective of world music festival organisers has again rallied together to host the third edition of Culturas 360°, an annual global online music project.

The virtual showcase, free to view for all attendees, will be streamed live on March 26-27 this weekend. The Festival Collective now consists of festival organisers from Canada, the US, Mexico, Cuba, Brazil, Chile, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Mozambique, Cape Verde, and India.

Stay Updated Explore the other side of an entrepreneur in our weekly #YSWeekender Column Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Sonya Mazumdar, CEO of EarthSync, shares insights on this unique online music festival, and opportunities for aspiring musicians and entrepreneurs.