Here are all the Bollywood movies to watch out for in 2021

By Debolina Biswas|6th Jan 2021
From family dramas to thrillers, biographies, and more, YS Weekender lists upcoming Bollywood movies you should not miss out in 2021.
COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone inside their houses and the Hindi film industry had to halt screenings.

Media sources estimate that Bollywood faced losses of more than Rs 15,000 core. 

Despite a challenging year, movie theatres have now opened up for moviegoers and how! Earlier last month, movie and entertainment ticket booking platform BookMyShow reported that once cinema theatres reopened, it sold seven lakh tickets between October 16 and December 18.


And Bollywood is set with a list of movies to be released this year. Whether we finally get to visit the theatres or wait for the digital screening, these films are something to watch out for.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi 

Think Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay — art cinema world’s dream cast, right?


Family-drama Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut. The story revolves around a particular Bhargava family coming together for 13-days to perform the last rites and rituals of the head of the family — Ramprasad Bhargava. 


After premiering at the Mumbai Film Festival in October 2019, the film released theatrically on January 1

Tribhanga

This is the story of three women from the same family but belonging to different generations, starring Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and India’s new favourite, Mithila Palkar

Directed by Renuka Shahane, Tribhanga is the story of a woman and her love-hate relationship with her mother. 

The film is set to be released on January 15 on Netflix.

Sardar Udham Singh 

After stealing hearts with his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike and bagging the National Film Award, actor Vicky Kaushal is set to play freedom fighter Udham Singh in this upcoming movie. British actress Banita Sandhu stars opposite Kaushal in the film. 

The upcoming biographical is directed by Shoojit Sircar and was earlier set to premier on Gandhi Jayanthi last year. The film is now set to release on January 15

vicky kaushal, sardar udham singh

Atrangi Re 

After Raanjhanaa, Anand L Rai and Dhanush are coming together for a romantic drama starring the latter, Akshay Kumar, and Sara Ali Khan in a double-role.


Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, the film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman. Interestingly, this is Rahman’s second collaboration with Rai (after Raanjhaana). 


The film is set to be released on February 14

Bell Bottom 

Thriller-spy films have become Bollywood’s favourite genre over the last couple of years. After Baby, Akshay Kumar is back with another spy-thriller Bell Bottom. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. 


Bell Bottom is the first Bollywood film to resume shooting, which started amid the pandemic. The story is based on true events in the 1980s. 


The film is scheduled for release on April 2

Maidaan 

2021 seems to be a year of biographies. Upcoming sports film Maidaan is based on the life of India’s celebrated football coach Syed Abdul Rahim (also known as the Architect of Indian football), played by Ajay Devgn


Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani and Ansuman Bhagat. The film is set to be released on October 15

maidaan

Laal Singh Chaddha 

Perfectionist Aamir Khan either aces it or doesn’t do it at all. After 2016’s Dangal, the actor is back with a comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha. Produced by his in-house production company and Viacom 18 Studios, it is an adaptation of the American film Forrest Gump


The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, debutant actor Vijay Sethupathi, and Mona Singh. Set to be shot in more than 100 locations, it was initially scheduled for release for Christmas in 2020. 


The revised release date is now set for October 2021

83 

The much-awaited film on India’s first victory at the Cricket World Cup of 1983 stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film was scheduled to be released in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Deepika Padukone plays on-screen wife Romi Bhatia. 


Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is set to be released in March. Co-distributor Reliance Entertainment is yet to confirm the date of release. 

Golmaal 5 

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are back again with another instalment in the Golmaal franchise. The comedy films series has made us laugh out loud since 2006 and there has been no stopping since then. 


While the release date is not confirmed yet, the film promises as much laughter as the last one. 

Dhamaka 

Usually known as Bollywood’s chocolate-boy for his rom-com roles, actor Kartik Aaryan is set to break stereotypes with his upcoming film Dhamaka.


The actor plays journalist Arjun Pathak, in what is said to be a remake of 2013 South-Korean action-crime movie The Terror Live.


The releasing date is yet to be confirmed. 

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

