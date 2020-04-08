Can actors WFH? Yes, and they create short films for coronavirus awareness and more

Some of the most popular names in the film industry have come together to create a one-of-a-kind short film to emphasise the importance of staying apart during the coronavirus-led lockdown. There are also many other short films that have been shot entirely within one room. Is it really possible? Let's take a look!





The recently trending movie named 'Family', released on Monday, was virtually directed and conceptualised by Prasoon Pandey.





The 4 minute, 35 seconds light-hearted film is also a united effort from superstars representing various linguistic groups of the country, who were seen speaking their native languages. Sonalee Kulkarni spoke in Marathi, Prosenjit Chatterjee in Bengali, Chiranjeevi in Telugu, Shiva Rajkumar in Kannada, Mohanlal and Mammootty representing Malayalam, Rajinikanth represented Tamil, Diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi and Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi.





A statement shared by Sony Pictures Networks India said, “Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative undertaken by Amitabh Bachchan, WE ARE ONE has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded.”





The beautifully conceptualised movie, revolves around a missing pair of sunglasses, with each actor prompting the other to look for them. The shots are cut and edited in a way that makes it seem like the superstars are in close vicinity.





The story-line ends with the found sunglasses being handed to Amitabh Bachchan as he says, "I needed these sunglasses because I do not need them. I am not going to go out of the house for a few days. If they lie around, they will get lost. If they get lost, you all will have to search for it. Now, why should I trouble you all?"





A message of awareness follows the story as Amitabh Bachchan looks right into the camera and reveals another reason behind the creation of the short film...





“There’s another reason why we made this film. The Indian film industry is one, we are all one family. But there is another large family behind us which supports us and works with us, and that is our workers and daily wage earners, who are facing great difficulty due to the lockdown. We all have come together and teamed up with sponsors and TV channel to raise a fund. This fund will be distributed to our workers and daily wage earners to provide them some relief in these tough times."

Ending on a positive note, the actor advised, "Don't be scared. Don't panic. Be safe. This, too, shall pass. This dark cloud shall pass. Namaste."





What a beautiful message!





Haven't seen the video yet? Here it is:









The short film released on Monday, is garnering support across social media platforms!





There are more short films that have been shot in a single indoor location, it really is possible! Here are a few, you may like:





3rd Wedding Anniversary

Starring actors Shiva Bayappa, Rashmi Mishra, Sunny Kumar and Ishan Khan, 3rd Wedding Anniversary is a Hindi short film about a husband and a wife. Both are living happily until one day when the wife gets some pictures of her private moments with someone else on her phone.









Ek Choti Si Ego

Starring Mona Singh and Iqbal Khan, Ek Choti Si Ego is a beautiful story of an ex-Husband and ex-Wife. Life may take you to places, but some places stays forever in your heart.









The Good Girl

Featuring Gurdeep Kohli & Plabita Borthakur, the good girl features a 21-year-old girl is waiting for her pregnancy test result in her bathroom. Her mother barges in with a bunch of laundry and finds what her "good girl" is upto. What transpires next changes their relationship forever.













Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti a short film made by Jitendra Pandla is a satirical take on the modern-day relationships. Increasingly, individuals today are becoming fiercely independent and opinionated. Natasha and Sameer are happily married but things take a turn when Natasha asks her husband to shave off his beard and wear formals for one of her colleague's wedding anniversary celebrations.









Khilaaf

A distressed and guilt-ridden daughter returns home on a Sunday only to reveal to her mother that she is in love with someone else. What follows, is a heart-rending conversation that touches upon themes of love, fidelity, marriage and moving on and finally converges to an unexpected twist in the end.













Have fun bingeing on these films!