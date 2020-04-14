Fashion designer Anita Dongre will be producing masks to contribute in India's fight against the novel coronavirus

The couturier's label started the production of masks after receiving permission from the concerned authorities in two of the five village centres that were initiated in collaboration with the Maharashtra state government four years ago.

The centres were set up by the designer's foundation with an aim to train women to make garments and give them employment.









Anita Dongre's masks will be reusable, washable and sustainable





Every one of us must do everything within our power to stop the spread of this virus and keep as many people as we can safe. The production of reusable masks is one step in that direction, Dongre said in a statement. According to the press release, around 24 women will be working in these village centres to create up to 7000 masks each week for distribution to NGOs, village residents, individuals, and hospitals.

The craftswomen will be working under strict social distancing and hygiene protocols to produce these masks and distribute them.









The company is making sure that the cotton masks will be reusable, washable and sustainable.

At the request of the local hospital in Palgadh, the team will also make special disposable masks for doctors, nurses and hospital staff.





Anita Dongre is founder of the House of Anita Dongre, an Indian fashion house which has four distinct brands, AND, which is for western wear, Global Desi, that focuses on ethnic wear, an eponymous bridal, couture, prêt and menswear line, and Grassroot, which is a collection of organic clothes.





Ever since the coronavirus lockdown measures came to place, many fashion designers in the industry have been looking for ways to contribute meaningfully to society and alleviate suffering during the current pandemic.





This is Dongre's second initiative to fight COVID-19 after setting up a Rs 1.5 crore fund to cover smaller vendors and self-employed artisans.









(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Picture courtesy: Free Press Journal)