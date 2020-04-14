Fashion designer Anita Dongre will be producing masks to contribute in India's fight against the novel coronavirus

Designer Anita Dongre 's label has started the production of 7000 reusable masks every week for distribution to NGOs, hospitals and residents

By Press Trust of India
14th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The couturier's label started the production of masks after receiving permission from the concerned authorities in two of the five village centres that were initiated in collaboration with the Maharashtra state government four years ago.

The centres were set up by the designer's foundation with an aim to train women to make garments and give them employment.



anita dongre

Anita Dongre's masks will be reusable, washable and sustainable


Every one of us must do everything within our power to stop the spread of this virus and keep as many people as we can safe. The production of reusable masks is one step in that direction, Dongre said in a statement. According to the press release, around 24 women will be working in these village centres to create up to 7000 masks each week for distribution to NGOs, village residents, individuals, and hospitals.

The craftswomen will be working under strict social distancing and hygiene protocols to produce these masks and distribute them.


Also Read

Coronavirus: Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Kapil Sharma make donations for relief efforts


The company is making sure that the cotton masks will be reusable, washable and sustainable.

At the request of the local hospital in Palgadh, the team will also make special disposable masks for doctors, nurses and hospital staff.


Anita Dongre is founder of the House of Anita Dongre, an Indian fashion house which has four distinct brands, AND, which is for western wear, Global Desi, that focuses on ethnic wear, an eponymous bridal, couture, prêt and menswear line, and Grassroot, which is a collection of organic clothes.


Ever since the coronavirus lockdown measures came to place, many fashion designers in the industry have been looking for ways to contribute meaningfully to society and alleviate suffering during the current pandemic.


This is Dongre's second initiative to fight COVID-19 after setting up a Rs 1.5 crore fund to cover smaller vendors and self-employed artisans.



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Picture courtesy: Free Press Journal)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus lockdown: Why are 30,000 people wearing pillows suddenly?

Prateeka Kamath

Business is a game of strategy: Sanjay Bhatia, Co-Founder, CEO tells us all about the man behind Freightwalla

Asha Chowdary

After winning Miss Universe at 22, how Lara Dutta hustled her way to build a beauty & skincare business

Sutrishna Ghosh

From Bill & Melinda Gates to Donatella Versace, celebrities make generous donations to COVID-19 relief funds

Urvi Jacob
Daily Capsule
This startup is using drones to monitor social distancing
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Gotta loave it: 5 types of bread to bake during the lockdown

Urvi Jacob

Quotes by Emma Watson on her 30th Birthday

Urvi Jacob

COVID-19 lockdown blues? Here are some online activities to keep your social life going

Anju Ann Mathew

Coronavirus lockdown: Why are 30,000 people wearing pillows suddenly?

Prateeka Kamath

Business is a game of strategy: Sanjay Bhatia, Co-Founder, CEO tells us all about the man behind Freightwalla

Asha Chowdary

Want to be an entrepreneur? Here are 9 tips for success

Malini Agarwal

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru