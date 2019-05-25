Life is like ice cream, enjoy it before it melts: Rahul Bajaj, Founder and director, Out of the Blue, Bandra

The Proust Questionnaire is a questionnaire about one’s personality. It has its origins in a parlour game popularised by Marcel Proust, the French essayist, who believed that, in answering these questions, an individual reveals his or her true nature
Coming back home and cuddling my little dogs.
Falling off a cliff.
Being lazy.
A big ego.
Niki Lauda - legendary F1 racer.
Midnight snacks and desserts.
Happy and content.
Sympathy, instead of empathy.
When I am asked if I have had any dessert and my answer is NO.
Having to shave every morning.
Simplicity and honesty.
Unpredictability.
Karma is a bitch which will bite you back.
My pet dogs and all animals in general.
I would like to be able to predict the future.
Negativity in general.
To look at situations and think from a third person's perspective.
A dog.
On a hill far away from civilisation.
My drone.
Misery is only in the mind
To work with the hearing impaired, like Deeds India.
To be able to smile and stay cheerful even in hard situations.
Robin Sharma and Dr. Brian Weiss.
The paralympic players.
Doink (my pug).
People who are too cautious and diplomatic.
To have not done a few more bungee jumps when I had the chance.
Say goodbye to everyone, detach myself from them and smile as I pass away.
Past Life Regression.
Life is like ice cream, enjoy it before it melts. Also, there is more in life than what we see. Ahead of your perceptions -- lies a new life a whole new world!
