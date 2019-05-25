Life is like ice cream, enjoy it before it melts: Rahul Bajaj, Founder and director, Out of the Blue, Bandra

As the Director and conceptualiser of Out of the Blue - Bandra’s trusty old joint, Rahul Bajaj's restaurant offers exquisite menu carved with creative twists. A student of Welham Boys, Rahul believes that innovation is the key to living well and his creativity can be seen in the way his restaurants are designed and in the menu. Here are his answers to our Proust questionnaire...





What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Coming back home and cuddling my little dogs.





What is your greatest fear?

Falling off a cliff.





What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

Being lazy.





What is the trait you most deplore in others?

A big ego.

Which person do you most admire?

Niki Lauda - legendary F1 racer.





What is your greatest extravagance?

Midnight snacks and desserts.





What is your current state of mind?

Happy and content.





What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Sympathy, instead of empathy.





On what occasion do you lie?

When I am asked if I have had any dessert and my answer is NO.





What do you most dislike about your appearance?

Having to shave every morning.





What is the quality you most like in a man?

Simplicity and honesty.





What is the quality you most like in a woman?

Unpredictability.





Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Karma is a bitch which will bite you back.





What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My pet dogs and all animals in general.





Which talent would you most like to have?

I would like to be able to predict the future.





If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Negativity in general.





What do you consider your greatest achievement?

To look at situations and think from a third person's perspective.





If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

A dog.





Where would you most like to live?

On a hill far away from civilisation.





What is your most treasured possession?

My drone.





What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Misery is only in the mind





What is your favourite occupation?

To work with the hearing impaired, like Deeds India.





What is your most marked characteristic?

To be able to smile and stay cheerful even in hard situations.





Who are your favourite writers?

Robin Sharma and Dr. Brian Weiss.





Who are your heroes in real life?

The paralympic players.





What is your favourite name?

Doink (my pug).





What is it that you most dislike?

People who are too cautious and diplomatic.





What is your greatest regret?

To have not done a few more bungee jumps when I had the chance.





How would you like to die?

Say goodbye to everyone, detach myself from them and smile as I pass away.





What is your favourite journey?

Past Life Regression.





What is your motto?

Life is like ice cream, enjoy it before it melts. Also, there is more in life than what we see. Ahead of your perceptions -- lies a new life a whole new world!





