FRIENDS Reunion has got fans all excited as HBO Max releases trailer for the 25th anniversary special

The highly anticipated “FRIENDS: The Reunion” special is almost here. After years of speculation and rumours, the cast of the 10-year-long sitcom is getting back together after 17 years to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary on May 27.

Earlier this week, HBO Max — HBO’s streaming service that will air the much-awaited show — posted the teaser of the reunion titled “The One Where They Get Back Together,” showing the cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — walking together to an acoustic version of The Rembrandts’ “I’ll be there for you.”

Fans all around the world could not be more excited! As the cast gathers on the Warner Brothers set on Studio 24, which is recreated to the T for the reunion’s shoot, we hear an emotional Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green asking for a “tissue box,” in the newly released trailer.

In an interview with the People Magazine, Matt LeBlanc says, "It's funny when we do get together, it's like no time has passed. "We pick up right where we left off."

The cast is seen gathering around in the living room to play a trivia game, similar to the episode in Season 4 titled “The One with the Embryos.” They are also seen sitting down to read their lines, reminiscing the “good ol’ days” and how the cast has become more than just colleagues — “friends/family,” as Aniston says.

We can also see the recreated set of the Central Perk, the gang’s usual hangout place, and the iconic orange couch in front of the fountain from the opening sequence where they sit down for an interview with James Corden from The Late Night Show fame.

In fact, HBO Max announced that several recurring casts will also be part of the reunion special, including Tom Selleck (Richard Burke), Maggie Wheeler (Janice), Elliott Gould (Jack Geller, Ross and Monica’s father), Christina Pickles (Judy Geller, Ross and Monica’s mother), James Michael Tyler (Gunther), and Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green, Rachel’s sister).

Moreover, guest celebrities, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Lady Gaga, Larry Hankin, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, and Malala Yousafzai are also set to join.

“Could we BE more excited?!” Fans cheer as they await the bittersweet reunion special next Thursday, May 27. FRIENDS sitcom is now available on Netflix.