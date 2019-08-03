A
This Friendship Day, we bring you quotes that denote the warmth of this relationship
Pop Culture

This Friendship Day, we bring you quotes that denote the warmth of this relationship

You can choose your friends - probably one of the most important powers of life. This Friendship Day, we have a host of quotes that define this valuable relationship and its many intricacies.

3rd Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Harry Potter and Ronald Weasley, Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani, Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy Rogers. These might sound like a list of popular fictional character pairs. But, there is one thing that binds them all together -  friendship.


Be it in reality or fiction, friends make our lives happier and better. No matter how bad your day is or how hopeless you are feeling, talking to a friend cures it all.


Friendship's day


On this Friendship Day, let’s embrace friendship with these quotes from some popular figures.


“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” - C.S. Lewis


“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.”- Muhammad Ali


“A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.”- William Shakespeare


“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.”- Helen Keller


“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.”- Oprah Winfrey


“Two may talk together under the same roof for many years, yet never really meet; and two others at first speech are old friends.”- Mary Catherwood.


“Anybody can sympathise with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathise with a friend’s success.”- Oscar Wilde


Also Read

Writing about mythology makes me more Indian: Amish Tripathi, author of Shiva Trilogy

Friendship's day


“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”- Martin Luther King Jr.


“Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.”— Khalil Gibran


“Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.”- Thomas J. Watson



(Edited by Saheli Sengupta)


Also Read

On the go: From Amsterdam and Berlin to Ho Chi Minh City, this travel startup will take you on ...

Also Read

From 10 orders a month to 15 orders a day: the extraordinary rise of Outbox, the Kolkata-based ...


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Latest Stories

Mallipoo idlis, neer dosa or sourdough sandwiches: Keep your breakfast local and delicious

by Ajit Saldanha

‘Be constantly hungry for knowledge’: Hiren Shah, Founder & Chairman, Vertoz

by Asha Chowdary

Right as rain: The 15 most magical Bollywood monsoon songs you must listen to when the skies open up

by Teja Lele Desai

Bring on the action, says actor Sagarika Ghatge ahead of her kickass new journey with BOSS

by Sutrishna Ghosh

A trip down the memory lane with Matthew Koshy of Bengaluru’s most iconic cafe and restaurant Koshy’s

by Team YS

Meet Abhay Kewadkar, India’s first wine maker who raises a toast to his incredible journey as a vintner

by Asha Chowdary