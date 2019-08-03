This Friendship Day, we bring you quotes that denote the warmth of this relationship

Harry Potter and Ronald Weasley, Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani, Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy Rogers. These might sound like a list of popular fictional character pairs. But, there is one thing that binds them all together - friendship.





Be it in reality or fiction, friends make our lives happier and better. No matter how bad your day is or how hopeless you are feeling, talking to a friend cures it all.









On this Friendship Day, let’s embrace friendship with these quotes from some popular figures.





“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” - C.S. Lewis





“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.”- Muhammad Ali





“A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.”- William Shakespeare





“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.”- Helen Keller





“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.”- Oprah Winfrey





“Two may talk together under the same roof for many years, yet never really meet; and two others at first speech are old friends.”- Mary Catherwood.





“Anybody can sympathise with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature to sympathise with a friend’s success.”- Oscar Wilde









“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”- Martin Luther King Jr.





“Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity.”— Khalil Gibran





“Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.”- Thomas J. Watson









(Edited by Saheli Sengupta)







