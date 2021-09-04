Why the future of the ecommerce industry lies in exploring DIY models

In this digital era, the world is full of transformation initiatives, and Do It Yourself (DIY) is one of them. Here are a few examples of disruptive innovations that have modernised and democratised their products with DIY and achieved huge success.

Uber and Lyft/Ola disrupted the taxi industry

Airbnb and OYO disrupted the hotels and hospitality industry

Amazon and Myntra disrupted the retail industry with online selling

Facebook and Snapchat disrupted communication

Bitcoin (cryptocurrencies) disrupted traditional banking

India, which has always been a big Do-it-for-me (DIFM) market, is now rapidly embracing DIY models. And COVID-19 has given it a big push.

Here’s how DIY solutions are changing the future of ecommerce:

DIY online stores

Starting an ecommerce business starts with building a great ecommerce website. Many business owners either lack enough budget to hire a whole team of HTML/web developers to create their website or don't have patience for the long process.

Here, DIY solutions are really helpful; they not only assist brands in building a desirable website but also save them a lot of time, money, and effort.

At such platforms like Shopify, Instamojo, and ANS Commerce, ecommerce brands that have thought to start their business get various themes and designs to choose from for their website.

It also leverages the brand to partner with other available apps that can help to monitor inventory, shipping logistics, handling returns, launch retargeting campaigns, and much more.

DIY model for customer service

Self-service portal for order lookups, cancellations, resolutions, and rewards

A self-service portal for order tracking allows the ecommerce business customer support team to create and manage a place where customers can easily find answers to their order tracking-related questions, and can answer questions like when they will receive their order, how they can cancel orders, ways they can claim rewards etc.

Creating a self-service forum using automation provides better control over contact support and follow-up on customers' requests, reducing your customer support involvement by almost 50 percent.

You can eliminate the shipping anxiety of your customers by giving this self-service portal your brand’s touch and allow customers to track their orders at every step of the way just with a single click.

Self-service portal for placing returns and refunds

After order delivery, if the customer wants to return the product, it’s possible to create a DIY process (return panel to place return request) for quick returns. After all, returns are also part of the post-purchase experience for customers.

A self-service return portal allows the customers to place their return requests and track their return status, without any assistance from the customer support team.

Allowing your customer to place their return requests themselves and checking why will also give you a chance to understand their expectations from the product and the brand.

As many as 95 percent customers tend to buy again from the brand if their return process is easier. So, cut down the long manual processes and phone calls/emails used earlier to put the return requests. Provide your customers with the self-service portal, an easier and efficient way to return their orders.

Virtual trials and fitting rooms

In the world of online shopping, customers still feel unsure about their purchase as they don't know how the product will actually look in real life.

Many questions arise, such as:

- How will the house decor actually look in their house, wall, etc.?

- Which spectacles will suit their face better?

- Which shoe style and size will fit better on their feet?

- Which dress will suit them better?

Giving your customers a virtual space where they can try the products to know their look and feel will help them to choose better.

DIY assembly of home decor and furniture

There has been a boom in D2C brands in this category, providing furniture that is easy to assemble and is DIY. These brands have styled their product’s in terms of size, design, and weight that can easily fit today's busy lifestyle.

From office desks to chairs, wardrobes to kitchen cabinets and more, all are available at affordable prices and material that can be shipped in flat-packs. The compact nature (easy to dismantle and move anywhere) allows creative freedom to the customers to decorate their home as they like, giving them high-end satisfaction and a lifetime experience.

Why do ecommerce businesses need DIY processes?

Digital innovations have also pushed businesses' limits and allowed them to walk out of standard processes to reach new heights in terms of services, product quality, productivity, efficiency, and profitability.

Ecommerce brands should also accept and implement the DIY concept of processes and raise the bar to provide excellent services and experiences to their customers and take the competition head-on. This will result in::

* Improved customer experience

* Increased customer retention

* Reduced operational time and costs

