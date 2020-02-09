'Great things never come from staying in your comfort zone. Step out and explore': Saurabh Rathore, Founder, Gobble Me Good

Gobble Me Good (GMG), a self-funded enterprise, is a Food & Beverages Franchise Management Company that began its journey in 2017. Founded by Saurabh Rathore, Gobble Me Good introduced unique culinary experiences from across the world to Indian foodies with a sweet tooth.

Saurabh Rathore founded and conceptualised his company when he discovered the delectable phenomenon of bubble waffles and decided to introduce them in India. His first outlet was set up in Juhu, Mumbai, to a welcoming audience.

Saurabh launched 53 outlets in India in two years and will soon be expanding internationally. He recently launched a coffee brand, Wake Cup, which is an Indonesian coffee brand, which was introduced in India for the first time.

Here are his responses to our Proust questionnaire…

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

A positive state of mind is something that equates to happiness for me. I like the idea of things being where they belong too. You can say I have bit of OCD, so a well set up place makes me happy.

What is your greatest fear?

Running out of an innovative idea and having to go back to a boring 9 to 5 job.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

I tend to take up too much work at a time and then 24 hours in a day seem less to me.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

When they don’t value the time and effort put in by other people.

Which living person do you most admire?

My parents.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Travel! I love exploring the world and occasionally enjoy some luxury travel too.

What is your current state of mind?

I am excited about the future.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Being perfect.

On what occasion do you lie?

I don’t lie if it hurts someone.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

Life has been kind to me so no changes!

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

A woman who can speak her mind.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

I am sleep deprived!

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My work is the love of my life.

Which talent would you most like to have?

The talent to detect people’s IQ and EQ at the first meeting.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I feel change is the only thing that is constant. I feel like I am evolving everyday into a person that has the capacity to dream big and achieve more.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

When I took a leap of faith and started a successful dessert brand.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

That’s a tough one actually. There are a lot of people I can relate to for different attributes they possess. But if I have to take one name it would be Elon Musk. His business sense and innovation has got him where he is now.

Where would you most like to live?

New York, for sure!





What is your most treasured possession?

Although I want to say my family, that would be a cliché! I would say, I treasure my watch collection.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Being successful alone.

What is your favourite occupation?

Being an entrepreneur.

What is your most marked characteristic?

The way I communicate.

What do you most value in your friends?

Loyalty! I think that is the foundation of a long-standing friendship.

Who is your favourite writer?

Paulo Coelho

Who is your hero of fiction?

Batman.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Subhash Chandra Bose.

Who are your heroes in real life?

My father. He is a selfless and a self-made man.

What is your favourite name?

I have never given this a thought, actually.

What is it that you most dislike?

People with a casual attitude towards life.

What is your greatest regret?

I don’t have any regrets. God has a plan for everyone and things happen the way they are meant to be, whether they are good or bad.

How would you like to die?

I’d like to die young!

What is your favourite journey?

I’m still on my favourite journey! It will end when I do.

What is your motto?

Great things never come from staying in your comfort zone. Step out and explore.







