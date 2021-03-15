Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift make history
By Debolina Biswas|15th Mar 2021
The 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards was held on Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Centre as a socially-distanced gala.
Women made history at the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards. American songwriter Beyoncé set a record for being the woman artist with the maximum number of Grammy Awards at 28, overtaking Alison Krauss.
Additionally, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to ever win the Album of the Year Award, for the third time. She won the third award for her surprise lockdown album Folklore.
Originally called the Gramophone Award, Grammy is presented by the Recording Academy to recognise achievements in the music industry. Grammy Awards 2021 was held on Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Centre as a socially-distanced gala. Late-night television host Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony from the Los Angeles Convention Centre.
Beyoncé won her 28th award for Best R&B Song for her Black Parade. She won a total of four awards at this year's Grammy.
Here's the complete list of all Grammy Awards 2021 winners:
- Record of the Year: Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish
- Album of the Year: Folklore by Taylor Swift
- Song of the Year: I Can't Breathe by H.E.R
- Best New Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
- Best Pop Solo Performance: Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
- Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: American Standard -James Taylor
- Best Pop Vocal Album: Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
- Best Rock Performance: Shameika by Fiona Apple
- Best Metal Performance: Bum-Rush by Body Count
- Best Rock Song: Stay High by Brittany Howard
- Best Rock Album: The New Abnormal by The Strokes
- Best Alternative Music Album: Fetch the Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple
- Best R&B Performance: Black Parade by Beyoncé
- Best Traditional R&B Performance: Anything For You by Ledisi
- Best R&B Song: Better Than I Imagined by Robert Glasper
- Best R&B Album: Bigger Love by John Legend
- Best Rap Performance: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé
- Best Melodic Rap Performance: Lockdown by Anderson Paak
- Best Rap Song: Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé
- Best Rap Album: King's Disease by Nas
- Best Dance Recording: 10% by Kaytranada, featuring Kali Uchis
- Best Dance Electronic Album: Bubba by Kaytranada
- Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Live At The Royal Albert Hall by Snarky Puppy
- Best Country Solo Performance: When My Amy Pray by Vince Gill
- Best Country Duo/Group Performance: 10,000 Hours by Dan-Shay and Justin Bieber
- Best Country Song: Crowded Table by The Highwomen
- Best Country Album: Wildcard by Miranda Lambert
- Best New Age Album: More Guitar Stories by Jim "Kimo" West
- Best Improvised Jazz Solo: All Blues by Chick Corea
- Best Jazz Vocal Album: Secrets Are The Best Stories by Kurt Elling
- Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride, and Brian Blade
- Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Data Lords by Maria Schneider Orchestra
- Best Latin Jazz Album: Four Questions by Arturo O'Farrill and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Best Bluegrass Album: Home by Billy Strings
- Best Traditional Blues Album: Rawer Than Raw by Bobby Rush
- Best Contemporary Blues Album: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Fantastic Negrito
- Best Reggae Album: Got To Be Tough by Toots And The Maytals
- Best Spoken Word Album: Blowout by Rachel Maddow
- Best Comedy Album: Black Mitzvah by Tiffany Haddish
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Jojo Rabbit by various artists
- Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Joker by Hildur Guanadottir
- Best Music Video: Brown Skin Girl by Beyoncé, Saint JHN and Wizkid, featuring Blue Ivy Carter
- Best Music Film: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice by Linda Ronstadt
Edited by Suman Singh
