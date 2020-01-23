Indians setting travel goals around movie themes, places made famous by Bollywood

By Press Trust of India
23rd Jan 2020
Film tourism is clearly trending as Indians set their travel goals around movie themes and iconic places made famous by Bollywood. This year will see an increase in Bollywood-inspired vacations, according to Travel Trends Report 2020.


Bollywood destinations in demand include Lake Como and historic Venice in Italy, Switzerland's Gstaad, Montreux and Zurich, Amsterdam, Bruges, Innsbruck, Spain and Portugal, as per the report by Thomas Cook (India).



Lake Como

Lake Como

The integrated travel and related financial services company released its list of travel trends for the year 2020, based on the feedback received from over 2700 respondents across the country.


With travel continuing to fuel aspirations of Indian consumers, Thomas Cook India said that it has shared the trends that will drive travel during the year.


Besides, with the current calendar year offering 21 extended weekends, 66 percent of Indian travellers are choosing multiple micro-cations -- a leisure trip that's fewer than five nights -- a clear deviation from one long annual vacation, it said.


"With several public, festive and regional holidays falling on weekdays in 2020, Indians are smartly taking leave to combine it with a public holiday and create an extended/ smart weekend getaway," the report said.


Bruges

Bruges, Belgium


'Staycations' will also witness an uptick in 2020, with over 23 percent of India's metro consumers indicating interest to relax and pamper themselves - within their city of residence.


With city hotels wooing consumers with special weekend discounts and added benefits of spa-wellness and dining, this ensures an alluring weekend break.


Staycations are specially designed to serve the needs of those seeking a short break from the usual chores at home or work.


With a clear focus to detach from overuse of their smartphones, over 67 per cent of India's working professionals, millennials and solo travellers have indicated their desire to go tech-free and maintain a healthy balance.


"2020 will hence see Indians opting for digital detox holidays, selecting destinations with limited/zero network connectivity," it said.


Experiences like a trek in the Himalayas, tusker trails at a jungle resort near Bandipur project tiger reserve, a beach safari camp in Australia while swimming with whales, a wellness mindfulness retreat at Thailand's Koh Yao/ Karkloof Spa in South Africa's safari heartland, diving and snorkelling off remote islands in Malaysia/ Maldives, immersing in traditional Balinese culture in Ubud or at a village near historic Al Ain, Abu Dhabi - allows one to truly appreciate the destination while disconnecting from the outside world, the report said.


