Mother’s Day: All you can do to make your mum feel special

Mother’s Day is celebrated as a tribute to the mother of the family. In its present form, Mother’s Day celebrations began in the United States because of initiatives taken by the social activist Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century.

Several nations celebrate Mother’s Day on different days, but most of the English-speaking world observes it on the second Sunday of May.

Interestingly, the United Kingdom commemorates Mother’s Day on the fourth Sunday of March. On this day, people express love to their mothers by giving them gifts. In fact, some even cook their favourite meals.

However, the commercialisation of Mother’s Day — especially by the floral and greeting card industry — has led to severe criticism from several sections of society.

History of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1907 when social activist Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at a church in West Virginia, US. The same church was later incorporated as the International Mother's Day Shrine — as a shrine to all mothers.

For Anna, the idea behind Mother’s Day was a sentimental way to remember her own mother.

The idea picked up steam, and after much struggle, US President Woodrow Wilson announced Mother’s Day to be officially celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May as a public expression of our love and reverence for mothers.

What can you do on Mother’s Day?

Many people express love, gratitude, respect, and honour towards their mothers.

This year, with most of the country under a lockdown due to the rising COVID-19 cases, one should follow the protocols announced by the government while celebrating the occasion.

While going out is not an option, one should try connecting with their mothers by spending time with them. This can be in-person, via a phone call, or even a zoom meeting!

Several individuals also let their mothers rest the whole day while they take care of the cooking and other chores such as cleaning. People also send gifts on Mother’s Day, including jewellery, clothing, and even art or a homemade gift.

Most importantly, one should try to connect with their mothers while making them feel loved.

Gifting options for Mother’s Day

With the pandemic at its peak in India, one can still make their mothers feel special with these amazing gift ideas:

DIY gifts

Adding a personal touch always makes the best gifts. Be it a handmade card or a homemade cake, or even a batch of cookies — it can always bring a smile to her face.

Jewellery

One of the most traditional evergreen ideas is jewellery. Depending on the budget, one can order gold, diamond, or even artificial jewellery. One can even try their hand on some DIY options.

Potted plants

Love gardening? Gift your mother a potted plant while also taking care of the environment. With several indoor and air-purifying plants available, small potted plants are now the most in-thing as gifts.