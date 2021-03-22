67th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners

The 67th National Film Awards was announced today, March 22. The awards were presented at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, and were streamed online on the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Facebook page, as well as its YouTube channel.

Traditionally held on May 3 every year and presented by the President of India, the National Film Awards 2019 were postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the features film category, 461 films were in the race, and under the non-feature film category, 220 entries were competing.

Here's the list of winners of the 67th National Film Awards:

Most film-friendly state: Sikkim

Best book on cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri

by Sanjay Suri Special mention: Cinema Paharana Manus by Ashok Rane; Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane-Prabhava by PR Ramadasa Naidu

by Ashok Rane; by PR Ramadasa Naidu Best film critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

Non-feature Film Category

Best Narration/Voiceover: Wild Karnataka , Sir David Attenborough

, Sir David Attenborough Best Editing: Shut Up Sona , Arjun Gourisaria

, Arjun Gourisaria Best Music Direction: Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times , Bishakhjyoti

, Bishakhjyoti Best Audiography: Radha , Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

, Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya Best On-location Sound Recordist: Rahas , Saptarshi Sarkar

, Saptarshi Sarkar Best Cinematography: Sonsi , Savita Singh

, Savita Singh Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock , Sudhanshu Saria

, Sudhanshu Saria Best film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole ; Produced by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, directed by Sharan Venugopal

; Produced by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, directed by Sharan Venugopal Best Short Fiction Film: Custody ; Produced and directed by Ambiecka Pandit

; Produced and directed by Ambiecka Pandit Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies by Vipin Vijay

Societies by Vipin Vijay Best Animation Film: Radha ; Produced by Fairy Cows, directed by Bimal Poddar and animator Nitin Kharkar

; Produced by Fairy Cows, directed by Bimal Poddar and animator Nitin Kharkar Best Investigative Film: Jakkal ; Produced by Neon Reel Creation, directed by Vivek Wagh

; Produced by Neon Reel Creation, directed by Vivek Wagh Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights and Ladli

and Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours

Best Promotional Film: The Shower

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva: The Essence of Being a Nomad

Best Debut Non Feature Film of a Director: Khisa

Best Non Feature Film: An Engineered Dream; Produced and directed by Hemant Gaba

Feature Films