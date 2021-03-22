67th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners
By Debolina Biswas|22nd Mar 2021
The 67th National Film Awards ceremony was initially scheduled for May 2020. However, it was indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic.
The 67th National Film Awards was announced today, March 22. The awards were presented at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, and were streamed online on the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Facebook page, as well as its YouTube channel.
Traditionally held on May 3 every year and presented by the President of India, the National Film Awards 2019 were postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the features film category, 461 films were in the race, and under the non-feature film category, 220 entries were competing.
Here's the list of winners of the 67th National Film Awards:
- Most film-friendly state: Sikkim
- Best book on cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri
- Special mention: Cinema Paharana Manus by Ashok Rane; Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane-Prabhava by PR Ramadasa Naidu
- Best film critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
Non-feature Film Category
- Best Narration/Voiceover: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough
- Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria
- Best Music Direction: Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times, Bishakhjyoti
- Best Audiography: Radha, Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
- Best On-location Sound Recordist: Rahas, Saptarshi Sarkar
- Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh
- Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock, Sudhanshu Saria
- Best film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole; Produced by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, directed by Sharan Venugopal
- Best Short Fiction Film: Custody; Produced and directed by Ambiecka Pandit
- Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies by Vipin Vijay
- Best Animation Film: Radha; Produced by Fairy Cows, directed by Bimal Poddar and animator Nitin Kharkar
- Best Investigative Film: Jakkal; Produced by Neon Reel Creation, directed by Vivek Wagh
- Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka
- Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges
- Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights and Ladli
- Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours
- Best Promotional Film: The Shower
- Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata
- Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember
- Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva: The Essence of Being a Nomad
- Best Debut Non Feature Film of a Director: Khisa
- Best Non Feature Film: An Engineered Dream; Produced and directed by Hemant Gaba
Feature Films
- Special Mention: Biriyaani directed by Sajin Babu; Jonaki Porua by actor Benjanim Daimary; Lata Bhagwan Kare by actress Lata Kare; Picasso directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang
- Best Tulu Film: Pingara
- Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
- Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
- Best Khashi Film: Iewduh
- Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
- Best Chhattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
- Best Telugu Film: Jersey
- Best Tamil Film: Asuran
- Best Punjabi Film: Rad Da Radio 2
- Best Odia Film: Sala Budhar Badla; and Kalira Atita
- Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
- Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
- Best Pangchenpa Film:
- Best Marathi Film: Bardo
- Best Konkani Film: Kaajrao
- Best Kannada Film: Akshi
- Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
- Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
- Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrenders
- Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography): Vikram Mor for Avane Srimannarayana
- Best Choreography: Raju Sundaram for Maharshi
- Best Special Effects: Siddharth Priyadarshan for Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham
- Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7
- Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for song Arodum Parayuka Vayya in film Kolaambi
- Best Music Direction (Songs): D Imman for Viswasam
- Best Music Direction (Background Music): Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro
- Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Helen
- Best Costume Designer: Sujith Sudhakaran & V Sai for Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham
- Best Production Design: Sunil Nigwekar & Nilesh Wagh for Anandi Gopal
- Best Editing: Navin Nooli for Jersey
- Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Debajit Gayan for Iewduh
- Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Mandar Kamalapurkar for Trijya
- Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Resul Pookutty for Oththa Seruppa Size-7
- Best Original Screenplay: Kaushik Ganguly for Jyeshthoputro
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Srijit Mukherjee for Gumnaami
- Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for The Tashkent Files
- Best Cinematography: Gireesh Gangadharan for Jallikkettu
- Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Raan Petala in film Bardo
- Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Teri Mitti in Kesari
- Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for Kd(A) Karuppu Durai
- Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files
- Best Supporting Actor: Vijaya Sethupathi for Super Deluxe
- Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi and Panga
- Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle; and Dhanush for Asuran
- Best Direction: Sanjau Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain
- Best Children's Film: Kastoori
- Best Film on Environment Conservation/ Preservation: Water Burial
- Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal
- Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Tajmal
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharashi
- Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Helen
- Best Feature Film: Marakkar-Arabikkadalinte-Simham
Edited by Kanishk Singh
