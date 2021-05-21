Neena Gupta's autobiography to release on June 14

Veteran actor-director Neena Gupta's tell-all autobiography Sach Kahun Toh will hit the stands on June 14, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Friday.

From her time at the National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and her single parenthood, the book will share Gupta's life story in the most "unapologetically honest" manner.

"She details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and a successful second innings in Bollywood," the publisher said in a statement.

The book addresses issues like casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

Neena Gupta(Image Source: Instagram)

"Sach Kahun Toh is a candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, detailing her life's many choices, her battles against stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be," the publisher added.

Gupta also shared the release date of her book on her Instagram page.

"I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times when we are stuck at home, we are sad and anxious, may be my book will help you tide some of the tough days," the actor said in a video message she posted on the social media platform.

There is nothing else that gives her more pleasure than work, says veteran actor Neena Gupta, who is growing strength to strength in her career spanning almost four decades.

In the last few years, Gupta has become one of the go-to senior performers when it comes to 'unique' characters in films like Badhaai Ho!, as well as web series Panchayat and Masaba Masaba.

Her latest release Sardar Ka Grandson, in which she plays Sardar, the 90-year-old grumpy matriarch who wishes to see her home in Lahore one last time, is the latest addition to that list.

"When you are young, you get all sorts of roles. When I heard the story, I loved it. I was jumping. Sometimes when somebody is narrating, you start visualizing it. Also, you don't get a role like this, it is very rare that you get a role like this to play at my age," the National School of Drama graduate told PTI about "Sardar Ka Grandson", which released on Netflix Tuesday.

"I am hungry for good scripts and roles. After many days I got a good offer so I thought let's eat this one," she quipped.

Reflecting on her life and career, the 62-year-old actor said during her heyday she would work round-the-clock and chose to slow down to enjoy her marital life with Delhi-based chartered accountant Vivek Mehra, only to realise that she loves what she does.

"I worked so much in my life. I had a child to look after that I had no time for myself. So when I got married, I said okay, now I will not work and enjoy family life because I have never enjoyed (it). I was always working... there was no enjoyment," she said.

"But then I realised that my enjoyment is my work. There is nothing else that gives me pleasure than my work. I am a good housewife too, I can cook, can polish shoes, etc. But my work gives me more pleasure and that's why I will work," Gupta added.