Netflix India announces 2021 slate; Delhi Crime and Masaba Masaba S2 promised

Netflix India announced its 2021 slate on Wednesday, March 3. The line-up includes 41 Indian stories, featuring 13 Indian films, 15 series, six comedy specials, four documentaries, and three reality series.

In a statement, Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, said, "Our upcoming lineup features more variety and diversity than we have seen before. From the biggest films and series, to gripping documentaries and reality, and bold comedy formats. We are taking our next big leap in India to bring you more than 40 powerful and irresistible stories from all corners of the country."

Speaking on the upcoming lineup, Monika revealed that coming soon to the audiences' screens are bold and sassy series Bombay Begums.





The Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee directed series will showcase five women across generations, as they wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crisis, and vulnerabilities. It stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Adhya Anand, Rahul Bose, Danish Hussain, Vivek Gomber and Imaad Shah, among others.





After Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, the 2021 Netflix India lineup includes another anthology of four short films — Ajeeb Daastaans. The films are directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayzone Irani. The stories apparently delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Roy Hydari from a still from Ajeeb Daastaans

Another film to look forward to is Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka. Usually known as Bollywood's chocolate-boy for his rom-com roles, Aaryan is expected to break stereotypes with this upcoming Netflix release.





Many series are scheduled to release the second seasons this year. This includes the second season of the International Emmy Awards winning series Delhi Crime, again starring Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi; Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega, Kota Factory, Prajakta Koli-starrer Mismatched, She, and show on Indian designer Masaba Gupta's Masaba Masaba.

Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime

Reality shows including Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and The Big Day Collection by Conde Nast India will be back with their second seasons.





Millennials favourite on-screen couple Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar will also be back with season four of the much-loved Netflix series Little Things. Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer Finding Anamika looks like a refreshing break from the silver screen for the actor.

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar on Little Things

Under comedy specials, the audience will be entertained by Sumukhi Suresh, Aakash Gupta, Rahul Dua and Prashasti Singh. Television comedian Kapil Sharma will now be seen on Netflix.





Netflix also promises to shed light on some of the country's most nerve-chilling crime cases with its documentaries House of Secrets, which will explore the infamous Burari case of Delhi; Crime Stories: India Detectives featuring criminal cases of Bengaluru; Indian Predator that promises to take the audience inside the minds of India's deadliest killers; and Searching for Sheela, based on Osho's controversial former secretary Ma Anand Sheela.