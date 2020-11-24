India shines at Emmys; Netflix's Delhi Crime wins the Best Drama award

By Bhavya Kaushal|24th Nov 2020
Netflix's original web series, Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Duggal, and others bagged the award for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards 2020.
Netflix's Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Duggal, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith and several other seasoned actors bagged the award for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards 2020.


The web series is based on the 2012 brutal gang rape of a physiotherapy intern in a moving bus in Delhi on December 16. The victim succumbed to her injuries shortly after in a hospital in Singapore. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the country and strengthened the voices around justice for rape victims. Shefali Shah essays the role of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is tasked with finding those responsible for the crime. The series is directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker and writer Richie Mehta.

Richie, in his acceptance speech conducted in a virtual ceremony, said that the effort of making the series was all women-led and is an ode to the victim and her mother who went all out in her struggle to bring justice to her daughter.

Shefali took to Twitter to announce the big win.

Adil Hussain also posted shortly after the announcement came -


The news made social media go into a frenzy with several celebrities from Bollywood including actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aditi Rao Hydari, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, Michelin Star-awarded chef Vikas Khanna and a few others congratulating the team of Delhi Crime.

Other series nominated in the category included Criminal UK (UK), Charite (Germany) and El Jardín de Bronce (Argentina). This year the Emmys had several Indian names. Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please, a story of four girlfriends toppling societal norms starring Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, VJ Bani and Maanvi Gagroo, was nominated in the Best Comedy category. Arjun Mathur, the male protagonist of Amazon Prime's Made in Heaven was also nominated in the Best Performance (Actor) category.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

